START, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Start Elementary School Robotics Club has partnered with LA Tech SCILS-STEM Collective for Innovative Louisiana Stakeholders.

The partnership is to supply resources to students and grow their knowledge in the field of STEM-Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

LA Tech provided the Start Elementary Robotics Club with a $2,500 grant which will be used to supply students with materials to build and code.