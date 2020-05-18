Start Elementary holds parade to celebrate the end of the school year

START, La (05/18/20) — All throughout Northeast Louisiana, communities have thrown graduation, birthday, and nursing home parades. Start Elementary threw an end of year celebration parade today to make up for the loss of their field day.

After two months of no school, no teachers, and no classroom, parents and students got to see their teachers one more time to celebrate all that they’ve accomplished.

“So just to see everyone before summer, it was great closure for the kids, but also for me as a very involved PTO member. I’m thankful that they’re doing this,” said Laura Wood, Parent and PTO Member.

“This is what it’s about and as all these people were coming through, it’s like just bringing just a smile to face to just see how much our school really does mean to the parents and mean to the students,” said Landon Sapp, Principal at Start Elementary.

And even though teachers got to see their students again from a distance, it doesn’t make up for the lost time of school being closed.

“You’re missing part of what you strive and what makes you a teacher, you’re missing that connection,” said Sapp.

As the parents and teachers look to the future, they’re ready to get back to work and prepare for what’s in store despite the year abruptly ending. “We didn’t get to do field day and everything. That’s a big event for the PTO. We’re just excited for school to start again and have a bigger and better year than one’s in the past,” said Wood.

The teachers at start elementary pitched the idea to the principal without giving him a chance to say no since they wanted to celebrate their community; He of course loved the idea and is happy his staff cares so much about their students.