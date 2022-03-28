WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 20th Anniversary Monroe St. Jude Dream Home tickets are officially sold out! KTVE/KARD would like to thank the Ark-La-Miss supporters.

Each of you were an integral part of us raising $800,000 in 33 days for the kids and families of St. Jude. The 2022 Monroe Dream Home built by BRACO Construction will be available to view during open houses in May. Make sure to watch KTVE/KARD on May 26 to see who will win this year’s incredible home and prizes!

