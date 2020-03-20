St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway temporarily postponed

(Press Release) – Due to circumstances related to COVID-19, the State of Louisiana is temporarily postponing charitable gaming activities through April 12, 2020, which means St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway tickets will be available on April 13.

Thank you for your understanding of this change. Our hearts remain with families all across the world who are dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.

Thank you for your ongoing support of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which plays an important role in supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funds raised by our generous supporters through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway help ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should worry about his helping their children live.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.