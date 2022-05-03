BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 6, 2022, St. John Missionary Baptist Church and Reverend Steven Conley will host a National Day of Prayer Service at Noon. The church is located at 1407 West Madison Avenue in Bastrop, La.
The speaker of the service will be Reverend Marvette Thomas.
As I have shared in the past, before every major outpouring and awakening of God, prayer has preceded and paved the path for revival – and God is using the National Day of Prayer Services to mobilize prayer and multiple collaboration.Rev. Steven R. Conley, St. John Missionary Baptist Church