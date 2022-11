MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — St. Frederick High School will host a ride-by celebration for Veterans Day on November 10, 2022. Veterans are asked to ride by the front of St. Frederick High School at 330 Westminster Ave., Monroe, La.

Veterans can drive by the school at 9:30 AM. Students will stand out in front of the high school and salute each Veteran who participates. Each Veteran will also receive a small gift, and a “warrior” thank you.