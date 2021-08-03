St. Francis to require Covid-19 vaccines for all employees and support staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), the parent company for St. Francis Medical Center, has announced their aggressive plan to have all employees and support staff vaccinated.

According to a release from FMOLHS, they are asking that all team members, employed providers, residents, students in clinical rotations, contract staff, and volunteers be vaccinated over the next few months.

FMOLHS says they are listening to their team members and physicians, as well as watching the case counts closely.

According to hospital administrators, they are acting quickly to help protect the vulnerable in their care from exposure to the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

Hospital administrators say they need to make this step now for everyone’s safety and the community well-being.