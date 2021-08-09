St. Francis Medical Center’s support team has arrived

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The St. Francis Medical Center announced they are welcoming clinical help from the State of Louisiana.

According to the medical center, a group of healthcare professionals has arrived in Monroe and more support staff are on the way. The medical center says this influx of medical professionals will allow them to increase their patient care capacity by opening an additional 58 beds for COVID-19 patients during this current surge.

Theses professionals, according to the medical center, will help care for the highest volume of COVID-19 patients this area has experienced due to the Delta variant.

The medical center says the team will consist of physicians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, radiology therapists, radiology technologists and phlebotomists who will serve at St. Francis for the next month.

“We are pleased to welcome these healthcare professionals to partner with our teams and support the ongoing surge of patients we are currently experiencing,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “With this additional help, we will be able to open up more beds to care for COVID-19 patients. We appreciate the state’s support to answer our request for assistance.”

The medical center says they are currently treating 69 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with about one-third in intensive care. The hospital says they are also experiencing a higher than average number of patients coming into the Emergency Department.

The hospital says they have already reinstated an earlier pause on non-urgent inpatient procedures to make additional beds and staff available for COVID-19 patients.

“Our beds are full of patients with COVID-19 who are predominately unvaccinated,” said Wolkart. “The best way to protect yourself and your family from the highly transmissible virus raging through our community is to get the vaccine, wear your mask and practice social distancing.”

If you have not already been vaccinated, and you want to schedule a vaccination appointment, click here.