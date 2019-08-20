St. Francis Medical Center’s skybridge being removed, part of Jackson Street to close during construction

MONROE, La. — The sky bridge at the St. Francis Medical Center is being removed which is causing a small section of Jackson Street to be closed for up to a month.

According to St. Francis, the closure will start on Wednesday, August 21st at 7 AM and is expected to stay closed for approximately a month.

The detour path has been established for people who need to reach the front entrance of the hospital.

Traffic traveling north on Jackson Street will be rerouted down Calypso Street, right on S. Grand Street, right on Wood Street, right on St. John Street, left on Oak Street, right onto Jackson Street.

The parking garage will still be in use during the construction and free shuttle services will be available during the day.

This construction is phase one of a four-year capital project, St. Francis Forward, intended to revitalize the Monroe medical center and community. The project includes facility enhancements, technology upgrades, and new construction to better serve the residents of Northeast Louisiana. Following the initial four-year investment, phase two will include $30-$50 million over the next 10-15 years resulting in a beautiful, new campus for St. Francis Medical Center facing the I-20 corridor.