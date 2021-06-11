St. Francis Medical Center vaccinates ULM athletes

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The St. Francis Medical Center was at the University of Louisiana at Monroe today vaccinating players throughout the athletic program. Football, both men’s and women’s basketball along with Track and Field.

The event started around 8:30 this morning and went until 4:30 in the afternoon. When we talked to some of the players and they were a little skeptical at first to get the vaccination a little earlier in the year, but they said the team comes in front of the person who wasn’t there.

“I wasn’t really on board with the whole vaccination, when it first came out just maybe just out of stubbornness” said Blake Lodes, a redshirt junior offensive lineman.

Lodes followed up by saying “Getting the COVID-19 vaccination isn’t something that’s selfish or something that we’re doing because of us.”

“To me personally I feel like you can go get the vaccine to go get it” said Brandon Nettles, a junior outside linebacker.

Team organized practices have started here at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, but full team practices won’t start until August.

The NCAA is going to be cracking down on teams that have COVID-19 violations this season and are unable to field the full team. Last season games would just be considered postponed until a further week now teams will get losses if they can’t field enough players.