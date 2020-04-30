St. Francis Medical Center Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Safety Grade

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – St. Francis Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing St. Francis Medical Center’s achievements providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

“To have received this national recognition of being one of the safest hospitals in the nation, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, makes us extremely proud,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “Our outstanding physicians and dedicated team members work hard each day to provide high quality, safe care. We will never stop working to enhance patient safety measures on behalf of those we serve. This recognition affirms we are doing the right things for our patients and our community.”

“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work, practice medicine, and volunteer for St. Francis Medical Center. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

St. Francis Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ grade today, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see St. Francis Medical Center’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

