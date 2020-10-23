Coronavirus Information

St. Francis Medical Center issues statement after abducted infant returned to hospital

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The St. Francis Medical Center issued a statement following the abduction and subsequent return of a newborn on Friday morning.

The statement says the newborn was found unharmed and returned to the hospital.

According to the hospital, appropriate security and safety measures were in place at the time of the abduction. They also say they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

“We believe that the safety and security of each patient is integral to the mission of our hospital.  We are appreciative of the swift actions of our law enforcement and team members and will continue to pray for all involved in this family incident,” the statement reads.

