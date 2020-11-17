St. Francis Medical Center issues new restrictions for patient visitation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — St. Francis Medical Center has issued new restrictions on visiting loved ones in their care. The new restrictions will start on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

“As our community experiences rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, patient and team member safety remains our highest priority,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “Hospitalization increases as a result of this disease are expected as community spread accelerates. However, we recognize the importance of in-person support while recovering in the hospital. We are hoping to maintain a level of patient visitation while protecting our medical teams who must be available to provide care throughout this pandemic.”

St. Francis Medical Center’s new visitation policy is subject to the following guidelines and exceptions:

Patient Visitation Guidelines:

Visitation of patients will be limited to one visitor (18 years or older). Those visiting or supporting patients are asked to stay in the patient’s room and are not allowed to leave and re-enter the facility on the same day.

A support person may stay overnight, but must be in patient’s room prior to 6 p.m. daily.

Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Visitors will be screened for symptoms daily and will receive a personalized name tag that must be worn for the duration of their visit.

We strongly recommend people who have chronic conditions such as diabetes, lung or heart disease or are older than 70 do not visit patients in our facilities for their own protection.

Exceptions to the Visitor Policy: Patients who are confirmed COVID-19 or are persons under investigation (PUI):

No visitors will be permitted, except for end-of-life situations.

Pre-Admit Surgery Clinic Appointment: Patient may have one adult person accompany them to their appointment ONLY if assistance is needed.

Outpatient Appointments: Patients may have one visitor to accompany them during their appointment if assistance is needed.

Surgery and Procedures (day of surgery): Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one designated visitor who will be permitted to assist with the arrival, registration, and the post-operative process if needed.

Emergency Department: One visitor (18 years or older) is allowed during a patient’s emergency department stay.

OB/Labor & Delivery: One visitor (18 years or older) and one support person is allowed during a patient’s stay.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU): Parents only may visit Level II between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Parents only may visit Level III 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Pediatrics: one parent or legal guardian will be allowed to stay with the child throughout their stay.

Acute Rehab: patients are allowed to have one visitor between 3 – 6 p.m. only. One support person is allowed to stay overnight, if needed.

Non-COVID ICU: one support person will be allowed to visit 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. only.

Screening:

All visitors will be screened daily for symptoms, including: Fever greater than or equal to 100.4°F, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Sore throat, Congestion that differs from their typical seasonal allergies, Body aches, Fatigue, Loss of smell/taste, Diarrhea.

If a visitor says “YES” to any of the screening symptoms, they will not be allowed entry into the facility.

Masks:

For the well-being and protection of our team, patients and community, we require all visitors and patients to wear masks upon entering and while inside our facilities. Visitors are asked to provide their own personal cloth mask or facial covering.

Connecting Virtually:

We understand and recognize how important the support of family and loved ones are to our patients while we care for them. We encourage our patients to visit virtually with their loved ones through cellular devices, so they can still be connected and feel supported during their time with us.

We have iPads in the hospital to help facilitate virtual communication between patients and their loved ones, who may be unable to visit at this time.