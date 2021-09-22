St. Francis Medical Center finalizes sale of former St. Francis North Hospital campus

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — St. Francis Medical Center has announced today that they are selling its former St. Francis North Hospital campus.

The 13-acre lot, which also includes a 216,683 sq. ft. building, was sold to Lafitte Investments II, LLC of Monroe, represented by Mr. Joseph Hakim.

St. Francis Medical Center originally purchased the property in 2005 to serve as a second patient care location. After extensive research, the hospital officially closed the location in 2016 and consolidated patient care services to its main hospital in downtown Monroe, which has been providing care since 1913.

“We are excited about the future use of the former St. Francis North Hospital under the vision of Mr. Hakim.” stated Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “Based on the renovations and upgrades he and his team have planned, this location will become one of our community’s prime locations for business offices.”

Details of the purchase price were undisclosed at the request of both parties.