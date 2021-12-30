St. Francis Medical Center clarifies their preferred COVID testing locations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe has taken to their Facebook page to share COVID-19 testing information and to remind those who plan to seek care from their facility that the ER is not a testing site.

Below is their post:

If you need to be tested the hospital is asking that you seek help from their primary care locations or check in with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals for a testing site.

Here are the quick links from their Facebook post: St. Francis Primary Care Locations or Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals COVID Testing Sites.