St. Francis Medical Center Announces New Visitor Restrictions

MONROE, LA. (Press Release) – St. Francis Medical Center today announced updates to its visitor guidelines and screening criteria that will go into effect tomorrow, March 21 at 6 am until further notice.

For the safety of everyone during this unprecedented pandemic, all visitors are restricted from St. Francis Medical Center facilities.

There are a few exceptions to the policy:

Hospitalized pregnant and delivering moms – one adult visitor per day

Pediatrics/NICU – one adult visitor per day

End-of-life – one adult healthcare decision maker per day

Surgical patient – one adult visitor may stay until physician communicates with them immediately after surgery.



As alternatives to visiting, family members and loved ones are advised to use methods for reaching out to patients such as phone calls, video chats or sending cards. Pastoral Care Services are also available for patients upon request.

“We’re keenly aware of how difficult this step of no visitors may be. These are unprecedented times. Like all healthcare organizations, we are protecting our community and especially the medical teams who must be available to care for you throughout this pandemic. The Monroe region is strong and we appreciate your understanding and tireless support for St. Francis Medical Center,” said Kristin Wolkart, St, Francis Medical Center president.

St. Francis Medical Center continues to remind the community that we all play an important part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, influenza and all other viruses. We should all continue to practice social distancing, frequently wash our hands, cover coughs, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care physician.

For more information and resources on COVID-19, visit stfran.com/COVID19.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.