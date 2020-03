St. Francis Hospital in Monroe is stepping up in the fight against Coronavirus (CO-VID 19).

The medical center is in desperate need of blood, during this time.

The hospital will have a bus parked in front of the facility on Thursday from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.

St. Francis is also asking people to donate face masks.

If you want to help, call Aimee Kane at 318-966-7732.