Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

St. Francis COVID-19 survivor celebrates leaving the hospital after 45 days

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La (05/14/20) — St. Francis celebrated another COVID-19 patient leaving the hospital earlier today. Doug Bice was at St. Francis since March 31st and has been battling COVID-19 for 45 days.

Today nurses and doctors lined the hallway cheering and clapping as he got to see his family for the first time as a COVID-19 survivor.

“Oh my heart just leaped up to my throat. You know when I came here, when all this started, I didn’t have a clue that I may never see them again. I didn’t know. I didn’t realize it to be that bad. But I was blessed and thanks to the staff here, I pulled through,” said Doug Bice, COVID-19 Survivor.

Bice’s family made posters and held balloons to celebrate his discharge from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories