Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health

JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 25, 2023, there will be a community health fair and block party in downtown Jonesboro, La. The event will take place from noon to 5 PM.

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health

There will be mental health assessments, immunizations, financial literacy, live music, line dancing, yoga, kid zones, an inclusive play area, and food trucks.