CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 18, 2023, commence the spring fun at the Spring Festival. The event will take place at Calhoun Elementary School from 11 AM until 3 PM.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

Join the community with your friends and family at 237 Calhoun School Road and enjoy a live petting zoo, a taco truck, and snow cones.