Spreading holiday cheer: A local church takes carolers to nursing homes

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Members of the First Methodist Church teamed up with Paramount Healthcare Consultants to bring some holiday cheer to seniors.

The festivites started off at Delta Grand Skilled Nursing Facility in Monroe where carolers filled the halls with songs of Christmas Cheer.

Event organizers say music is a great way to reach seniors with memory problems because music, as we all know, breaks down many bariers.

Once they spread cheer at Delta Grand, the carolers moved to Georgia Tucker Assisted Living and Avalon Place.

