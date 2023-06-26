NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 23, 2023, A month and six days after the Louisiana Tech 2023 Spring Commencement, nursing student MacKenzie Maier received her diploma in a special commencement ceremony in her honor in Touro Rehab in New Orleans. On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the day before she was expected to receive her nursing pin and two days before graduation, MacKenzie was involved in an automobile accident and suffered a spinal cord injury.

Photo courtesy of MacKenzie Maier

Her injuries left her with diminished use of her upper extremities and no movement of her legs. MacKenzie appears to be on the road to recovery and is studying for the national licensing exam that she will take in late July to become a registered nurse.

MacKenzie finally was given her diploma and Tech medallion in a special ceremony with U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, Tech President Dr. Les Guice, and College of Applied and Natural Sciences Dean Dr. Gary Kennedy in regalia, and with family and friends and her Touro rehab specialists in attendance. Cassidy contacted Louisiana Tech’s president, Les Guice, a few days prior to the ceremony and expressed interest in participating in the presentation of MacKenzie’s diploma.

MacKenzie faced a similar obstacle when she was diagnosed with cancer when she was a little more than four years old. When she was diagnosed, she was given a 30 percent chance to live. Fortunately, after a year of treatments, she was declared cancer-free. Ten other children in her area were treated at the same time as her, but she was the only one of the 11 to survive.