JUNCTION CITY, Ar. — A Louisiana man has died after a fatal single-vehicle crash just outside of Junction City, Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, 83-year-old Bobby Smith of Spearsville was driving along East State Line Road just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night when his vehicle left the highway and struck a bridge guard rail.

ASP says the vehicle flipped over the guard rail and became submerged in the creek below.

The Union County Coroner pronounced Smith dead at the scene.