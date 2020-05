According to the Sterlington Police Department, they’re needing assistance identifying a suspect in the theft of a tool set at ACE Hardware.

SPD is asking if anyone who knows the name of the individual who was caught on video sticking a 41 pc tool set down the front of his pants at the ACE Hardware in Sterlington.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.