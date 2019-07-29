SPD searching for missing teenage girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Kayla Jackson, 16, of Shreveport, was reported missing on Sunday. She was last seen along the 3200 block of Wagner Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

She is described as a young, black female, 5’6, and 130 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 318-401-3420.

