SPD on the lookout for missing 15-year-old

(KTAL) - (5/28/19) On May 14 Umica Scott reported her daughter Machalyn Victor as a runaway with Shreveport Police.

Machalyn is described as a black female, standing 5' 3" tall and weighing 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and red gym pants.

Authorities say Machalyn reportedly frequents the areas of 6000 Henderson or Wilkinson Terrace Apts.

Anyone with information on Machalyn's whereabouts is urged to contact Det. J. Gaddy at 318-673-7020.

