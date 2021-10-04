Southwestern Athletic Conference recognizes two Grambling State University players

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University freshman quarterback, Noah Bodden and junior placekicker, Garrett Urban earned weekly honors Monday morning from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).



Pictured left to right: Garrett Urban, Noah Bodden; Curtesy of Grambling State University Athletic Communications Office

Bodden, who was named the SWAC’s Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, made his first career start as quarterback as he helped lead Grambling State to a 37-28 victory over Alabama A&M. He went 16-of-34 passing for 191 yards, with three touchdowns, including a 60-yard scoring strike to Kobe Ross, which gave the Tigers a 31-14 third quarter lead.

Urban, also, played a significant role during Grambling State’s win as he accounted for 13 points. The Houston, Texas native connected on field goal attempts of 27, 27 and 39 yards, along with going 4-for-4 on extra point attempts.

Grambling State University return to action on Saturday to face off against Alcorn State at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

