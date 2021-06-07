South-Central Shrine Association’s Motor Fest brings competition and fun to the Ike Hamilton Expo Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The South-Central Shrine Association hosted their annual convention.

According to the Shriners, the association held its motor corps competition at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

Organizers tell us this year marked the 40th Annual Shriner Motor Fest. People came from Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

It may sound like it’s all just fun and games, but organizers tell us it does get very competitive.

Cash Melville, the Director General Barak Shriners, says “…They get pretty competitive. And in terms of fun, you can see all these guys riding around. It’s a lot of fun. And that’s what we’re all about. We have fun and we help kids.”

For more information about how to help the Shriners, click here.