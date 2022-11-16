EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College’s Kylee Portilloz was selected as the women’s basketball NJCAA Division II Region 2 Player of the Week for the week ending November 13, 2022. This selection came after Portilloz averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds over a three-game stretch.

Kylee, of Choudrant, Louisiana, set a school record for South Ark in rebounds in a game against Holmes Community College on November 12, 2022, with 18 rebounds in the game. For the current basketball season, Portilloz is averaging 22.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Stars women’s basketball team is still looking for their first victory of the season (0-5). Their next game is at 2 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home vs. Shorter College.