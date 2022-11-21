EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting basic sewing classes on November 29 and December 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 2022. The classes will be located at the SouthArk Center for Work Force Development and will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Participants should bring their sewing machine and scissors and will learn to load a sewing machine, different seaming techniques, how to read a pattern, identify fabric and interfacing, and about the different tools needed for sewing. Some projects being made are a Santa bag, stocking, throw pillows, and a microwave bowl.

Registration is $60 and is required. It can be found here, and registration for other SouthArk classes can be found there as well.