South Arkansas cities prepare for severe weather

SOUTH, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Parts of southern Arkansas are under a moderate risk for severe weather. Cities in the region are preparing for what’s to come.

“Worst case scenario we’ll be ready for any kind of damage we might incur,” Public Works Director, Robert Edmonds said.

City workers in El Dorado have been getting a head start on clearing drains and ditches in preparation for possible flooding.

Public works directors in Camden and Crossett sat they are doing the same thing in addition to prepping equipment that might be used during the storms like chainsaws.

“If there are trees down stay away from them they may be involved in power lines Don’t drive through running water. Don’t drive through what you believe to be standing water. Just stay out of harms way the best you can,” Edmonds said.

El Dorado has new tornado sirens but they haven’t been installed. Edmonds says it’s due to miscommunication. T

he old sirens have been up now for over 30 years and only 6 of the 8 are currently working.

He doesn’t know what to expect with the weather but advises everyone to be prepared for any situation.

“Everybody just needs to stay aware with this weather event. and hopefully by the time we have another one we’ll have power established to the new system,” Edmonds said.

