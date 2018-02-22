South Arkansas Center on Aging Education raises awareness on Dementia

2018 February 22

Before entering this room, Connie Holland had no idea what it was like to be in the shoes of someone that has Dementia, but today was her reality check.

“Before I even got in the room, my mind just went blank. I couldn’t remember what I was supposed to get, and it was just a scary feeling,” she said.

Connie was given directions to do simple everyday tasks such as finding matching socks, putting on a shirt or folding towels.

They all sound like easy things, but they aren’t so easy when you have Dementia.

” I wanted to cry, I really did,” said Holland.

With headphones, shoe inserts, and Glaucoma Goggles, all simulating symptoms of what people with Dementia deal with on a day to day basis.

Connie says it all hit close to home because she has family members who have suffered from the disease.

“But now after experiencing that, I know what they’re going through, I know how they feel.”

The South Arkansas Center on Aging Education says every 60 seconds, someone is newly diagnosed with Dementia, so it is important for them to educate others about it.

“What we have found throughout the year is increasing the awareness of Alzheimers Disease, and all types of dementia is so huge in the impact in the quality of care,” said Bethany Moore, Program Director.

For people like Connie who are experiencing this for the very first time, it’s more than an eye-opener, it’s an education about a difficult disease that changes the lives of thousands of people every single year.