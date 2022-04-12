EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the South Arkansas Arts Center will host the “Spring Tea Garden” Acrylic Painting Workshop from 6 PM to 9PM. The workshop will feature artist Amy Machen.

Spring is here. I love to do work in my cottage style tea garden. What better way to bring the garden inside year round? Amy Machen

Participants are requested to register for the workshop on the South Arkansas Arts Center’s website at www.saac-arts.org or call the office at 870-862-5474. There will be a limit of 10 participants and the workshop fee is $40.

The South Arkansas Arts Center is located on 110 East Fifth Street in El Dorado, Ark.