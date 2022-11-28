EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting The Profane Hour for the Arts, a lecture series with Gay Bechtelheimer, on December 1, 2022 at 6 PM. The lecture will “expound on current work that is created in reaction to controversial elements of society and how art is a vehicle for protest in the context of history, past and present.”

Gay Bechtelheimer is an artist and educator who is returning to the SAAC stage for this series. Along with the study series with Bechtelheimer, the event will also include wine, beer, and a snack.

Reservations are required for the event and can be made at the SAAC arts website.