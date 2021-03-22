South Arkansas Arts Center to host annual Banker’s Blood Drive on Tuesday, March 23

EL DORADO, Ark. — The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will be hosting the annual Banker’s Blood Drive on Tuesday, March 23. The blood drive will run from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Guests are being asked to enter through the large gallery doors to sign-in, then they will be moved to the theatre where the donations will take place.

Residents who donate will be put into a drawing for a $600 Walmart gift card and door prizes will be given away during the drive. Donors will also receive a t-shirt and will be provided with food.

The blood drive is sponsored this year by BancorpSouth, First Financial Bank, Regions Bank, Simmons Bank, Smackover State Bank, and Southern Bancorp.

“The El Dorado Bankers host the largest LifeShare event hosted in Arkansas,” said Doug Bryant, LifeShare account manager. “In the past years, the community has donated between 95-125 units at the Bankers drive. They have set a new goal for 2021 for 150 units.”

Residents who plan on participating are asked to make a reservation for a time-slot, but it is not required.

To make an appointment, click here.