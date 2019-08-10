Sources: Four escape from Swanson Center for Youth

MONROE, La. (8/9/2019) — Multiple sources both inside and out of the Swanson Center for Youth tell NBC 10 several teens have escaped the youth correctional center in Monroe.

We’re told it happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Sources at Swanson reached out to NBC 10, telling us four juveniles escaped tonight, and have not been recaptured as of this posting.

Calls to Swanson’s Director have not been returned. We also reached out to several contacts in law enforcement, but none will comment at this time.

Once we get any description on the alleged escapees, we will pass it on to you.