RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rayville Police Department responded to a shooting located on the 100 block of Legacy Drive in Rayville, La.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered Tony D. Griffin deceased inside the residence. During the investigation, authorities determined that Tony and his son, Zachary Kyle Griffin, were in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting.

Zachary was arrested by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with one count of second-degree murder. Zachary was booked into the Richland Parish Detention center without bond.