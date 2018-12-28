Social Security raise leads to SNAP benefit decrease for 100,000 recipients

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) - (12/28/18) According to our partners at The News-Star, a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits for 2019 will result in decreases to some Louisiana residents' Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Benefits provided through the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program and Kinship Care Subsidy Program also will be reduced.

The adjustment is unrelated to the current shutdown of the federal government. It is an annual adjustment based on changes in the Consumer Price Index as measured from the third quarter of 2017 through the third quarter of 2018.

The 2019 COLA will result in a 2.8 percent increase in monthly Social Security payments for retirement, survivors and disability insurance as well as Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Administration benefits.

