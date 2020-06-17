SMILE drive for local nursing homes continues during COVID-19 pandemic

(06/17/20) “The residents here need more things to do.” Shirley Harper, a Resident at Delta Grande Nursing Home said.

Paramount Healthcare Consultants and the Hope Unit of Morehouse General Hospital started a SMILE drive to bring comfort to residents at Avalon Place and Delta Grande Nursing homes. Not too many items came in before the pandemic.

“We had just started publicizing it right before we had to stop.” Chaplain Paul Ford, Paramount Healthcare said.

They were able to make do with some tablets to keep the residents busy and in touch with loved ones, but isolation is wearing on them.

“You go into a depression. It make you feel like you ain’t got no hope. You ask yourself, when it is going to end, when is this all going to be over.” Harper said.

“My own mother is here and I’ve seen a decline in since we’re not able to take her out and do things with her.” Ford said.

They’re looking for simple items like craft kits, coloring books, puzzles, as well as media items like age appropriate CD’s and DVD’s, Ipods and more tablets.

Even though items are now being collected caretakers will make sure that they go through a rigorous quarantine and sanitization process before they’re given to residents.

“Anything that comes in from the community has to be quarantined for 7 days.” Ford said.

Residents are thankful this drive is continuing during this tough time.

“I feel like they pray for us, and we pray for them. This is all one big family here.” Harper said.

If you would like to donate, here is a list of items and drop-off locations:

Craft items such as:

Crayons, colored pencils, or markers

Coloring Books

Puzzle and Word Find books large print

Foam Crafts or other craft kits

Sun-catchers

Christian books,

Paint by number or small diamond painting kits.

Blank greeting cards

Media items such as:

MP3 players and ipods

Tablets or phones for internet access and chatting

Age appropriate CDs or DVDs

Personal CD or DVD players

Where can you donate?

Rocky Branch Assembly of God

167 Rocky Branch Rd, Farmerville, LA 71241

Mon-Thurs. 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

(318) 726-6677

First United Methodist Monroe

3900 Loop Rd, Monroe, LA 71201

Mon-Thurs. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

(318) 325-7335

Farmerville First Assembly of God

920 South Main Street, Farmerville, LA 71241

Mon-Thurs. 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

(318) 368-8466

Paramount Healthcare Consultants

1905 North 7th Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Mon-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

(318) 812-2140

St. John Missionary Baptist Church

1407 W Madison Ave, Bastrop, LA 71220

Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

(318) 281-1760

First Baptist Church of Bastrop

620 E Madison Ave, Bastrop, LA 71220

Mon.-Thurs. 8-5, Fri. 8-12

(318) 281-6885

If you have questions or want to donate and don’t have a convenient drop-off location:

Call or text Paul Ford at 318-278-3992