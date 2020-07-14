Smackover-Norphlet athlete tests positive for COVID-19

SMACKOVER, Ark. — A student-athlete in the Smackover-Norphlet school district has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Buckaroo Blog.
The school district announced that all facilities will be closed for all student-athletes while the district works with the Arkansas Department of Health. The summer workouts will also be canceled from July 14-28.
They say if residents have any questions or concerns, to please contact Coach Osborne.
