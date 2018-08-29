Smackover Elementary student brings BB gun to school Video

SMACKOVER, Ark. - 2018 August 28

It's a parent's worst nightmare.

One that has played out in the news at too many times in recent years.

School shootings have become all too common.

There have been 23 this year alone.

" I could not imagine a parent in a situation where something was really happening," said Suzanne Holloway, parent of Smackover Elementary Student. "I can't imagine what they were thinking and feeling."

Suzanne Holloway gets a little choked up when she talks about her boys.

Their safety comes first.

"My boys are my world," she said.

Monday while she was at work, she received an alert from Smackover School District saying they had found a BB gun on Smackover Elementary's campus.

Their promptness is what she appreciates.

"Nervous at first just because of everything that's going on in the world today, but I felt more confident in the school system since we were not alerted of the incident at the beginning of school with the lockdown that was an accident, but I felt more confident this time.

We spoke with the superintendent today who said the student had been suspended for ten days.

Their guidelines define possession as having a weapon.

It states if any student discovers prior to any questioning or search that he or she accidentally brought a weapon to school in their bookbag and they tell a school official immediately, the weapon won't be considered to be in possession unless it is a firearm.

This is a copy of the guidelines that we obtained from the school district:

"All the emotion kind of went away and I was really calm after I knew that it was not a big issue, not a threat," said Holloway.

Holloway says she's just glad that the students are safe and the district jumped on it immediately.