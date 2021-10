WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Sunday, October 10, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 600 block of East Olive Street in reference to someone firing a handgun. Upon arrival, deputies placed 17-year-old Jaylen Dewayne Webster into custody and he was read his Miranda rights.

Webster told deputies that he was arguing with his mother and retrieved a pistol and told her "Ok I'm going to show you." According to Webster, he fired the gun twice inside of the residence as he held the the firearm down towards the floor. He then exited the home and fired several more times at a grill in the front of the residence.