Single-vehicle crash in Union Parish claims life of passenger

FARMERVILLE, La. — A single-vehicle crash in Union Parish has claimed the life of a Farmerville man.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 5:00 pm on January 19, 2020, on Louisiana Highway 33 in Farmerville.

Police say a 2019 Nissan Maxima, driven by 56-year-old Cedric Owens of Farmerville, was traveling along LA Highway 33 when Owens lost control, drove off the road, and struck several trees causing the vehicle to overturn.

The passenger, identified as 52-year-old Darrell Braggs, was pronounced dead at the scene and Owens was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

