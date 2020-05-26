Single-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish claims the lives of a father and son

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A single-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish claimed the lives of a father and son on Sunday, May 24.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Stubbs Vinson Road at approximately 9 PM Sunday night.

Both occupants of the vehicle, Howard Shepherd, Jr. and Howard Shepherd, Sr. were fatally injured.

OPSO says that the preliminary investigation leads them to believe that the vehicle left the road while driving south on Stubbs Vinson Road. They also say that toxicology test results are pending.

