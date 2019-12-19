Single-vehicle crash in Grant Parish injures three teens, kills one

GRANT PARISH, La. — A single-vehicle crash in Grant Parish earlier this week injured four teens, one of which later died from his injuries.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Tuesday night around 11 o’clock on Bob Frazier Road. A 2001 Ford Explorer, driven by 18-year-old Matthew Molan of Pineville, was heading north on Bob Frazier Road when Molan lost control and swerved off the right side of the road. Police say the vehicle swerved back onto the road and then ran off the left side before colliding with a large tree.

All four occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and were all partially ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the passengers, identified as 18-year-old Jessie Richards, received life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries yesterday afternoon.

Police say routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

