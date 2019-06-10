Single-vehicle crash claims the life of an Alexandria woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/10/19) NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. -- A single-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish on Sunday night has left an Alexandria woman dead.

According to state police, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 49, just north of LA Highway 174.

The crash involved a 2001 Honda SUV, driven by 52-year-old Delissa Y. Horn.

Police say Horn was heading north on I-49 when a tire failed and caused Horn to lose control of the vehicle. She collided with a guardrail and overturned.

Horn was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, sustaining serious injuries. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.

Toxicology samples have been taken and police say the investigation is on-going.

