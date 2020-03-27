Single-vehicle crash claims life of Columbia woman

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — A single-vehicle crash in Caldwell Parish has claimed the life of a Columbia woman.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened Thursday afternoon shortly after 3:30 PM on Highway 133 north of Highway 4.

Police say a 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by 77-year-old Gloria Hart, was heading north on Highway 133 when for unknown reasons Hart traveled off of the right side of the highway.

The investigation revealed that Hart overcorrected her steering which caused her vehicle to cross the roadway and rollover. Police say Hart was not wearing her seatbelt, which caused her to be ejected from the vehicle.

Hart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was taken.

The crash remains under investigation.

