Simmons Duck Report: 12/01/2020

GRAYSON, LA (KTVE/KARD) If this one percent sales tax passes this upcoming Saturday, it doesn't necessarily mean that the residents of the village of Grayson will be paying a new tax. Rather, it will be a redistribution of taxes they already pay. and Mayor Melissa Bratton explains.

"We're just asking for one cent, one penny, back from the police jury. they collect five. and so they would still collect four, we would just collect one" Bratton said.