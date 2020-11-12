SILVER ALERT: Louisiana State Troopers need help finding a missing Eros man

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
They are requesting assistance in locating 86-year-old George A. Moore, who was reported missing earlier today.
He was last seen just after lunch, in the Eros area, driving a white 2017 Ford F-150, displaying Louisiana license plate C519757.
His truck displays a deer scene novelty license plate, on the front bumper.
Moore has gray hair, is approximately 6’0”, and weighs about 175 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left home.
Family members confirm Moore suffers from Alzheimer’s, and his medical condition may impair his judgment.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of George Moore should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
