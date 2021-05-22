Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Mississippi woman

JACKSON, Ms, (KTVE/KARD) — A Silver Alert was issued for 28-year-old Andrianne Shanice Lewis of Jackson, Mississippi by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on Saturday May 22nd.

Lewis is described as a black female, weighing 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, and standing five feet and four inches tall.

She was last seen May 20, 2021, at 10:30 am in Clay County on the 1000 block of East Broad Street. Thomas was carrying a beige purse and red blazer, and walking from her caretaker’s address in West Point, Ms.

Lewis’ family members say that she suffers from a medical condition, which can impair her judgement. If anyone has knowledge of the whereabouts of Andrianne Shanice Lewis, please call the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.